Man Charged with Murder in Fairbanks Safeway Shooting, Bail Set at $10 Million





(Fairbanks, AK) – Joshua Eric Butcher, 41, was arraigned Monday, Nov. 8, on one count of murder in the first degree for the Nov. 7 shooting at a Safeway in Fairbanks that took the life of Harley Titus. Another individual suffered a gunshot wound to his foot. Butcher later turned himself in at the Fairbanks Police Department.

“This case is still under investigation,” said Fairbanks District Attorney Joe Dallaire. “We are considering additional charges against Mr. Butcher and will continue working diligently with the Fairbanks Police Department in the interim. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to anybody impacted by these tragic events. We urge anybody with information regarding Mr. Butcher or yesterday’s events to contact Detective Butler with the Fairbanks Police Department at (907) 450-6550.”

The charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Butcher is currently being held by the Department of Corrections on $10 million bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing on January 6, 2022, at 3:15 p.m. in the Rabinowitz Courthouse in Fairbanks.

