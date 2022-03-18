Man Commits Suicide in Front of Troopers after they Respond to Mat-Su Hospital Trespass Call





AST reports that a man fatally shot himself at the Mat-Su Regional Medical Center as they were at the facility responding to a trespasser incident on Thursday morning.

Troopers arrived at the hospital at approximately 6 am after receiving the trespass call and took the trespasser into custody. As officers were escorting the suspect to their patrol vehicles outside the facility, another man walked up to the officers, produced a pistol and shot himself troopers say.

Hospital personnel and troopers immediately began life-saving efforts, but those efforts were in vain and the man died as a result of his wound.

No other injuries were reported and the man’s next of kin were notified of the incident.





