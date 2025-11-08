Mathew Sanchez Sentenced to 40 Years for Murdering Matthew Lundy





(Palmer, AK) — Superior Court Judge Kristen Stohler in Palmer sentenced 40-year-old Mathew Sanchez to 90 years with 50 years suspended, or 40 years to serve after he entered a plea to Murder in the Second Degree, for the death of Matthew Lundy on Jan.12, 2021. He was sentenced on Oct. 29.

On Jan. 12, 2021, Charles Brown, then 55, called 911 and reported that Matthew Lundy, 40, was shot by Mathew Sanchez in an apartment building off Fairview Loop. Alaska State Troopers responded, with Wasilla Police responding as backup. Wasilla Police Officers contacted Sanchez, who matched the description of the suspect, attempting to leave the complex. Sanchez had a firearm in his possession, and as he was detained, he stated “I just shot him.”

An investigation revealed that when the defendant arrived inside the residence, his behavior was aggressive and bizarre. Bystanders stated that they believed that Sanchez was high on methamphetamine. At some point, a witness reported that Sanchez had retrieved a firearm from a backpack in the residence. The witness reported that he was concerned, so he went to get Lundy because Lundy was a big guy and could help. Lundy was in the process of putting on a ballistic vest when Sanchez entered the room, about a foot away from Lundy. Lundy was standing with his right arm towards Sanchez, and he asked Sanchez if “he was ok.” Instead of responding, Sanchez raised the handgun toward Lundy and shot the firearm once. Lundy suffered a fatal gunshot wound to his chest. Lifesaving measures at the scene were not successful.

In her sentencing remarks, Judge Stohler found that the defendant committed an unprovoked attack and found that his chances of rehabilitation were guarded. Noting that the primary sentencing criteria is isolation and deterrence, she sentenced him to an active term of 40 years to serve with 10 years of probation to follow.

Assistant District Attorney Lindsey Burton prosecuted the case, with Valerie Martinez as paralegal. The case was investigated by Alaska State Trooper Investigator Jason Fieser.