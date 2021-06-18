May Jobs up 5.7% from May 2020







JUNEAU, Alaska — May’s job count was up 5.7 percent from May 2020, an increase of 16,500 but still 29,600 below May 2019 levels.

Nearly all industries’ job counts were up over May 2020, with the industries hardest hit last year showing the largest gains. Leisure and hospitality was up 6,000 jobs, but still down 9,900 from May 2019.

Two industries’ job counts were above May 2019 levels. Health care employment was up 1,800 from 2020 and 300 from 2019. Manufacturing, which is mainly seafood processing in Alaska, was up 400 from 2020 and 100 from 2019.

Oil and gas was the only major sector with significantly fewer jobs in May than a year ago. Alaska had 6,100 oil and gas jobs — about 1,400 below last year and 3,600 under May 2019. Oil and gas jobs, which are not as seasonal as many Alaska industries, have remained in the low 6,000s since the beginning of the year.

Local government’s job count was up 1,100 from last May but down 4,500 from May 2019. State government employment was up 600 from last year and 600 down from 2019. Federal jobs were up from both years, by 300 and 500, respectively.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained 6.7 percent in May. The comparable U.S. rate declined from 6.1 percent to 5.8 percent.

View data tables and charts (PDF)








