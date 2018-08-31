- Home
Even as the “media faces” work to convince the populace to pay attention to them in the face of media dreariness, Mueller is on only his own clock.
Mueller isn’t driven by election cycles, or pressure from outside sources, he is driven only by inevitable rules of law condoned by our constitution…he has law on his side, and so, will ultimately prevail.
-Editor
