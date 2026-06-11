Murkowski and Shaheen Introduce Senate Resolution Reaffirming Congressional Engagement with Arctic Allies







Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.) Tuesday introduced a Senate resolution reaffirming the strategic importance of the Arctic region and supporting continued congressional engagement with our Arctic allies. The resolution acknowledges the Arctic’s growing significance to U.S. national security while highlighting the region’s economic and scientific opportunities. It also stresses the need for continued cooperation with allies to promote the wellbeing of Arctic communities and Indigenous peoples.

The resolution follows a bipartisan Senate delegation led by Murkowski and Shaheen last month to Canada, Greenland, Norway, and Iceland, where the delegation met with government leaders, military officials, and researchers to discuss shared priorities. The delegation included Senators Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Katie Britt (R-AL), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH).

The resolution was signed by the entire delegation. The text can be found here or read below.

Photos from the recent trip can be found here.

Resolution

Recognizing the strategic importance of the Arctic region and supporting continued congressional engagement with Arctic allies and partners.

Whereas the United States is an Arctic nation by virtue of Alaska;

Whereas the United States maintains a number of key interests in the Arctic region, from homeland defense and national security matters to economic, environmental, and scientific affairs;

Whereas the Arctic region is governed through a framework of international law, norms, and institutions, including the Arctic Council, which promote peaceful cooperation, sustainable development, environmental responsibility, and respect for Indigenous peoples;

Whereas the accession of new Arctic allies the Kingdom of Sweden and Finland to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) reinforces the region’s strategic importance to the United States and its allies;

Whereas cooperation among Arctic nations and partners has historically contributed to stability, transparency, and confidence-building in the region;

Whereas Indigenous peoples are vital to Arctic governance and decision-making and possess traditional knowledge essential to sustaining the region’s future;

Whereas the Arctic faces significant opportunities and challenges related to critical infrastructure, telecommunications, maritime shipping, scientific research, energy systems, and regional connectivity, requiring sustained investment and collaboration with allies and partners;

Whereas increasing strategic competition with the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation in the Arctic region underscores the importance of maintaining a stable, secure, and rules-based order to help maintain peace and stability throughout the region;

Whereas the coordination of the United States Armed Forces and Federal agencies with allied partners in the High North reinforces United States homeland defense;

Whereas, on May 22, 2026, at the NATO Foreign Ministerial in Sweden, the Arctic allies, consisting of Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Sweden, and the United States, issued a joint statement in support of increased cooperation “to achieve our common goal of a safe, prosperous and peaceful Arctic”; and

Whereas Congress plays a critical role in shaping Arctic policy and engaging with international partners to advance shared priorities in the region: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

reaffirms the strategic importance of the Arctic region to the national security and economic interests of the United States and its allies and partners; recognizes the need for continued cooperation with Arctic allies and partners to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region; supports efforts to strengthen Arctic security, infrastructure, maritime capabilities, scientific research, domain awareness, telecommunications resilience, and regional preparedness; underscores the importance of working alongside allies and partners in multilateral fora, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, to defend United States national security interests and uphold our shared values; affirms the importance of meaningful engagement with Indigenous peoples in Arctic governance and policy development; and encourages continued congressional engagement with Arctic allies and partners on shared Arctic priorities, including through intergovernmental exchanges, delegations, and cooperative initiatives.

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