Murkowski Celebrates Signing of Landmark Legislation to Address Substance Use and Mental Health







Washington, DC – Monday, U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan (both R-AK) celebrated the signing of the SUPPORT for Patients and Communities Reauthorization Act of 2025 into law. This legislation expands programs to address substance use disorders and overdoses, and includes major priorities the delegation has long championed, including provisions of Bruce’s Law and the reauthorization of the Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Recovery (STAR) Loan Repayment Program.

“Four years ago, Sandy Snodgrass faced every parent’s worst nightmare when she lost her son to fentanyl poisoning, but she turned her heartache into advocacy for families and those who struggle with substance use across the country,” said Senator Murkowski. “Now that Bruce’s Law has passed, there will be greater resources to educate the public on the dangers of fentanyl, develop new strategies to engage with young Americans at risk, and ultimately save lives.”

“Alaska has faced a five-alarm crisis in recent years as fentanyl and other synthetic opioids ravaged our communities, poisoned our kids and tore families apart,” said Sen. Sullivan.“Stemming the influx of this poison coming across our borders has been a top priority of mine here in Washington. I want to commend President Trump for signing Bruce’s Law as part of the SUPPORT Act to help combat this deadly scourge and raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, which has stolen the futures of far too many, like Bruce Snodgrass. This legislation is the result of one mother’s selfless mission to prevent other families from experiencing the heartbreak that she has had to endure. Thank you, Sandy, for your tireless efforts to keep Alaskans safe, and congratulations on achieving this major milestone in your noble fight against fentanyl.”

“On October 26, 2021, my 22-year-old son, Bruce, died of fentanyl poisoning in Anchorage, Alaska. Since that day, I have worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and advocate for legislation to address its widespread impacts across the country,” said Sandy Snodgrass, Bruce’s Mom. “Today is the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration to pass Bruce’s Law, which brings communities together to save American lives. No mother should ever have to go through what I have experienced, and with Bruce’s Law, we are now closer to that goal.”

Congress originally passed the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities (SUPPORT) in 2018, which authorized funding for community-based treatment and recovery programs. In addition to the provisions listed below, the SUPPORT Act provides new tools to help organizations across multiple fields address this crisis.

In Alaska, drugs were involved in 245 deaths between March 2024 and March 2025.

Senator Murkowski first introduced Bruce’s Law in 2022 and again in 2023. Named after Robert “Bruce” Snodgrass, an Alaskan who tragically passed away at age 22 from fentanyl poisoning, the legislation advances new strategies in the national fight against fentanyl and opioids, particularly among youth. Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) were original co-sponsors of both versions.

The provisions from Bruce’s Law included in the SUPPORT Act authorize the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to launch a public education and awareness campaign focused on the dangers of drugs laced with fentanyl, prevention strategies, and early warning signs of addiction among youth.

It also authorizes the Secretary of HHS to establish a Federal Interagency Working Group on Fentanyl Contamination of Illegal Drugs. This group will consist of federal agencies, state-level High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Directors, and will consult with individuals who have lost loved ones to fentanyl overdoses, and those with lived experience. The group will:

Work to develop strategies to improve responses to fentanyl-contaminated drug overdoses. Carry out activities to raise public awareness of synthetic opioids and other emerging drug use and misuse issues Review all federal efforts to prevent and minimize fentanyl-contaminated drug overdoses and recommend ways to better educate school-aged children and youth about these dangers.

One of the greatest challenges in healthcare is workforce shortages—an issue particularly acute in Alaska, where many struggle to find quality substance abuse treatment providers.

Senator Murkowski fought in committee to reauthorize the STAR Loan Repayment Program in this bill, providing loan repayment assistance to individuals who commit to working in substance use disorder treatment in shortage areas.