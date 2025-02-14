Murkowski: “It’s Denali.”





Washington, DC – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) Thursday introduced legislation that would officially designate North America’s highest mountain as Denali, the name bestowed by Alaska’s Koyukon Athabascans. The bill would require that any reference in U.S. laws, maps, regulations, or other records refer to the mountain as Denali.

“In Alaska, it’s Denali,” Senator Murkowski said. “Once you see it in person, and take in the majesty of its size and breathe in its cold air, you can understand why the Koyukon Athabascans referred to it as ‘The Great One.’ This isn’t a political issue – Alaskans from every walk of life have long been advocating for this mountain to be recognized by its true name. That’s why today I once again introduced legislation that would officially keep this mountain’s quintessential name, ‘Denali.’”

In 1975, the State of Alaska officially recognized “Denali” as the name of the peak, and requested action by the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to do the same. In 1980, Congress changed the name of Mount McKinley National Park to Denali National Park and Preserve.

Senator Murkowski has long advocated for the mountain to officially be called “Denali,” having introduced this legislation in three previous Congresses. In 2015, the Department of the Interior returned its official designation to “Denali.” Last month, President Trump signed an executive order titled “Restoring Names That Honor American Greatness,” which directed the Secretary of the Interior to change the name of the mountain to “Mount McKinley.”

Last week, the Alaska State Senate unanimously adopted a resolution urging the President, Secretary of the Interior, and the United States Board on Geographic Names to maintain the name Denali. The Senate adopted House Joint Resolution 4, originally introduced by State Representative Maxine Dibert, after the Alaska State House of Representatives passed the resolution.

U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) is an original cosponsor of the legislation.



