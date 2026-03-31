Murkowski Reintroduces Bipartisan Legislation to Expand and Modernize Native Housing Programs







Washington, D.C.—U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, introduced the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Modernization Act of 2026 (NAHASDA Modernization Act), comprehensive legislation to reauthorize and modernize federal housing programs serving American Indians, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians. U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK) is an original cosponsor of the legislation.

The bipartisan legislation updates and reauthorizes the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA), the primary federal law governing housing assistance in Indian Country, through 2033. It includes key reforms that will increase flexibility for Tribes and Native Hawaiians, streamline federal requirements, and expand access to safe, affordable housing.

“For more than a decade, I’ve worked on NAHASDA and heard directly from Native families about how the lack of safe, affordable housing affects every part of daily life. As Congress continues its efforts to address housing challenges around the country, we cannot leave Native communities behind. The federal government has a trust responsibility to ensure Tribes have the tools to meet the housing needs of their people,” said Senator Murkowski. “I’m proud to have worked alongside Tribal leaders and stakeholders in Alaska and across the country to identify practical solutions. By cutting red tape and providing greater flexibility, we can help communities provide housing that fits their unique needs and supports long-term stability.”

“Everywhere I go in our state, I hear from Alaskans struggling from the severe housing shortage and high construction costs. These challenges are especially acute in our rural and tribal communities,” said Senator Sullivan. “Our Tribes and Tribally Designated Housing Entities (TDHEs) are on the front lines responding to this crisis and will be essential partners in solving it. The Senate’s passage of the largest housing package in decades—the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act—is an important step to boost supply, cut red tape, and support locally driven solutions. But as we advance these reforms, we must ensure tribal communities are not left behind. The NAHASDA Revitalization Act reauthorizes key tribal housing programs, strengthens tribal self-determination and ensures tribes have the tools and resources they need to expand housing. For decades, NAHASDA has provided Alaska with the flexibility and self-determination to meet our state’s unique tribal housing needs, and its reauthorization will help to expand safe, affordable housing opportunities for all Alaskans.”

“Senator Murkowski’s bill removes barriers that have slowed housing development for too long and better aligns federal policy with the realities we face in Alaska. If we’re going to meet the housing crisis with the speed and scale the moment calls for, we need to build like the future depends on it. By strengthening NAHASDA’s promise of self-determination and bringing it into the modern era, this legislation helps make that possible,” said Griffin Forster, Executive Director of the Association of Alaska Housing Authorities.

“For nearly 30 years, NAHASDA has demonstrated that when Tribes are empowered to lead, communities succeed. The NAHASDA Modernization Act strengthens that foundation in several ways: by codifying the impactful HUD-TIAC, expanding technical assistance flexibility, reducing reporting burdens, and much more—ensuring federal policy continues to be shaped by Tribal voices and grounded in self-determination,” said Jacqueline Pata, President/CEO of the Tlingit-Haida Regional Housing Authority; Co-Chair, HUD Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee.

“In remote Alaska, delay doesn’t just slow a project—it can stop it for an entire year. Senator Murkowski understands that reality. This bill reflects a clear understanding that federal policies need to support housing production and affordability, not complicate it. From streamlining environmental review to advancing logistics partnerships with the military, this legislation helps ensure we get more impact from every dollar—and stay focused on what matters most: building the homes our communities need,” said Teri Nutter, President/CEO of Copper River Basin Regional Housing Authority.

“We are thankful for Senator Murkowski, whose leadership in the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs has been crucial for supporting self-determination through her ongoing championing of Tribal housing. NAHASDA is the essential tool for creating housing across Indian Country, but it was last updated in 2008—nearly 20 years ago. This updated legislation allows for modernizing programs and serving our people more efficiently, with a focus on creating more housing, not red tape,” said Gabe Layman, President/CEO of Cook Inlet Housing Authority.

“Housing is foundational to healthy communities and strong economies. We welcome all efforts that align federal policy with on-the-ground realities, creating the flexibility needed for effective partnerships between Tribal entities, philanthropy, and other stakeholders working to address Alaska’s housing challenges,” said Gretchen Guess, President & CEO of the Rasmuson Foundation.

“The Foraker Group is pleased to support Senator Murkowski’s effort to reauthorize and strengthen NAHASDA. Across Alaska, housing affordability shapes the health and stability of our communities and is essential to sustaining a strong nonprofit workforce—especially in rural areas where nonprofits make up a significant share of employment. NAHASDA equips Tribal housing providers with the tools and flexibility to meet local needs and deliver housing solutions where few alternatives exist. We appreciate Senator Murkowski’s leadership in advancing this critical investment in Alaska’s communities,” said Laurie Wolf, President & CEO of The Foraker Group.

“We appreciate Senator Murkowski’s focus on addressing homelessness in Tribal communities, including support for Native veterans and expanded Continuum of Care access. These provisions will make a meaningful difference,” said Brian Wilson, Executive Director of the Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness.

“In Alaska, long-term stability and access to financing are critical to sustainable housing development. These provisions expanding lease terms and strengthening loan guarantees create new opportunities for investment, homeownership, and economic growth in Tribal communities,” said Shauna Hegna, Board Chair, Housing Alaskans: A Public-Private Partnership.

“Alaska’s cities and boroughs have long recognized that housing challenges require coordinated solutions. This legislation promotes alignment between Tribal, local, and federal partners, and we commend Senator Murkowski’s leadership in bringing it forward,” said Nils Andreassen, Executive Director of the Alaska Municipal League.

“Building in Alaska requires solutions that are grounded in the real costs and conditions that Tribes and regional housing authorities encounter every day. We see this important legislation as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between research and providers closest to the work, ensuring that innovation is responsibly guided by practical experience and leads to more homes that are both buildable and built to last,” said Brenda Riley, Interim Executive Director of the Cold Climate Housing Research Center.

“The introduction of the NAHASDA Modernization Act represents a pivotal moment for Indian Country. At a time when federal housing policy is being reshaped for the first time in decades, this legislation ensures that Tribal Nations have a seat at the table and the tools to lead. Modernizing NAHASDA is not just about updating a program; it is about strengthening sovereignty, self-determination, and building a housing future that reflects the needs of our communities. We thank Chair Murkowski and Vice Chair Schatz for their strong leadership and look forward to working alongside our partners to deliver a lasting impact for Native communities for generations to come,” said Rudy Soto, Executive Director of the National American Indian Housing Council (NAIHC).

“After thirteen years of expired authorization, Tribal Nations across Indian Country have never been more unified or more ready — and our message to Congress is clear: the time to reauthorize and modernize NAHASDA is now. This legislation honors the legal federal trust responsibility while empowering Tribal Nations to govern themselves and build the homes their communities urgently need. NCAI and the Tribal leaders we represent are fully mobilized to support the House and Senate working together to find compromise. Tribal Nations will not stop until Congress gets this done,” said Mark Macarro, President of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI).

Representative Troy Downing (R-MT-02) and Janelle Bynum (D-OR-05) introduced the House companion bill to the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Modernization Act of 2026.

Key provisions of the legislation include:

Reauthorizes the Indian Housing Block Grant and the Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grant through 2033 to provide long-term stability and certainty for Tribal housing and Native Hawaiian housing programs

Streamlines environmental reviews, reporting, and federal requirements to reduce delays and accelerate housing development in Tribal and Native Hawaiian communities

Expands eligibility and flexibility for Tribal Housing programs, including allowing increased income eligibility for homeownership and enabling pathways such as lease-to-own

Codifies the Tribal HUD-VASH program and ensures dedicated resources for Native veterans experiencing or at-risk of homelessness

Enhances Tribal self-determination by providing greater control over procurement, rent policies, program design, and use of funds

Enhances access to private financing by reauthorizing and improving Section 184 and 184A loan guarantee programs and expanding lender participation

Expands Tribal access to federal homelessness programs, including the Continuum of Care program and new Tribal and rural housing initiatives

Establishes targeted pilot and demonstration programs to provide housing assistance and supportive services for Native Americans, Alaska Natives, and Native Hawaiians experiencing homelessness

This year, 2026, marks three decades since NAHASDA was signed into law. Building on that 30-year legacy, this legislation would build on years of consultation with Tribal leaders, housing authorities, and Native serving organizations, and reflect priorities identified by Native communities. Over the last three Congresses, Senator Murkowski and Senator Schatz have worked across the aisle to reauthorize NAHASDA, particularly through their leadership on the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, working closely with stakeholders to help advance NAHASDA through hearings, legislation, and amendments. In 2021, they introduced bipartisan reauthorization legislation, which was advanced by the Committee in 2022, and were successful in moving reauthorizing legislation through the Senate in 2023. In addition to its standalone introduction, several provisions of the NAHASDA are included in Senator Murkowski’s draft legislation, the Native Children’s Commission Implementation Act.

The legislation is endorsed by the following organizations: National American Indian Housing Council, National Congress of American Indians, National NeighborWorks Association, Housing Assistance Council (HAC), Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), Bipartisan Policy Center Action, Native CDFI Network, Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL), Association of Alaska Housing Authorities (AAHA), Tlingit & Haida Regional Housing Authority, Copper River Basin Regional Housing Authority, Cook Inlet Housing Authority, The Foraker Group, Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness, Housing Alaskans: A Public-Private Partnership, Alaska Municipal League, Cold Climate Housing Research Center, Pueblo of Acoma Housing Authority, and the Navajo Housing Authority.

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