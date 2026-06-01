SEARHC Expands Access to Care with New Front Street Urgent Care Location in Downtown Juneau

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JUNEAU, Alaska — SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) officially opened its new Front Street Urgent Care clinic on May 31, expanding convenient access to medical care in the heart of downtown Juneau.
Located at 225 Front Street, Suite 104, the new clinic provides walk-in urgent care services Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location is designed to better serve residents living and working downtown, in Douglas and Thane, while also supporting visitors and seasonal residents during the busy summer months.
The clinic is part of SEARHC’s broader efforts to improve access to care across Southeast Alaska through expanded service locations, digital tools and more convenient ways for patients to connect with care.
“Access to care continues to be one of our highest priorities,” said Dr. Cate Buley, SEARHC Chief Medical Officer. “This new location helps us meet patients where they are and provides another convenient option for individuals and families who need timely medical care close to home, work, or while visiting Juneau.”
“Providing convenient access to care for the community is something we think about every day and we’re thrilled to be able to open a clinic in the heart of downtown Juneau,” said Leatha Merculieff, Senior Executive Vice President at SEARHC. “Every time we reduce a barrier to care we’re living out our mission. Whether you live downtown, work nearby, or you’re visiting, we want you to know there’s a place to turn when you need medical care.”
The Front Street Urgent Care clinic provides treatment for a range of non-emergency medical concerns, including:
- Upper respiratory symptoms
- Sinus infections
- Urinary tract infections
- Gastrointestinal illness
- Minor injuries and illnesses
The opening also supports SEARHC’s continued focus on enhancing the patient experience through investments in online scheduling, digital engagement tools and expanded care access points throughout the region.
“As our communities continue to grow and evolve, we are working to create more flexible and accessible ways for patients to receive care,” said Matt Carle, Senior System Director of Brand & Engagement at SEARHC. “This location strengthens our ability to serve the downtown business community, residents and visitors while helping reduce barriers to timely care.”
For more information about SEARHC services and clinic locations, visit http://searhc.org.
Established in 1975, SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is one of the largest Native-run healthcare organizations in the United States. Operating as an independent and nonprofit health Consortium, SEARHC provides a comprehensive range of health-related services, including primary, urgent and specialty medical care, dental services, behavioral health support, wellness programs, optometry services and more. We proudly serve 26 communities across the diverse region of Southeast Alaska and are dedicated to improving the health, well-being and quality of life for all people in these communities. For more information about our services and community health initiatives, visit searhc.org.
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