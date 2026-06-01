SEARHC Expands Access to Care with New Front Street Urgent Care Location in Downtown Juneau







JUNEAU, Alaska — SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) officially opened its new Front Street Urgent Care clinic on May 31, expanding convenient access to medical care in the heart of downtown Juneau.

Located at 225 Front Street, Suite 104, the new clinic provides walk-in urgent care services Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location is designed to better serve residents living and working downtown, in Douglas and Thane, while also supporting visitors and seasonal residents during the busy summer months.

The clinic is part of SEARHC’s broader efforts to improve access to care across Southeast Alaska through expanded service locations, digital tools and more convenient ways for patients to connect with care.

“Access to care continues to be one of our highest priorities,” said Dr. Cate Buley, SEARHC Chief Medical Officer. “This new location helps us meet patients where they are and provides another convenient option for individuals and families who need timely medical care close to home, work, or while visiting Juneau.”







“Providing convenient access to care for the community is something we think about every day and we’re thrilled to be able to open a clinic in the heart of downtown Juneau,” said Leatha Merculieff, Senior Executive Vice President at SEARHC. “Every time we reduce a barrier to care we’re living out our mission. Whether you live downtown, work nearby, or you’re visiting, we want you to know there’s a place to turn when you need medical care.”