Murkowski Welcomes Funding for Emergency and Resilience Needs In Alaska Native Villages







Anchorage – U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) released the following statement after the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) announced $20 million in emergency funding to help 16 Alaska Native villages that were facing severe shortages of basic, necessary supplies. The funding includes $4 million for immediate relief, delivering essential resources such as heating fuel, water, and firewood to 16 villages, and $16 million for critical infrastructure and climate resilience efforts in the Native Village of Chefornak.

“For many Alaskans, this support could mean the difference between getting by and going without. Last year alone, Akiak residents were without community power for 43 days. In Selawik, residents went nearly a month without drinking water due to failing infrastructure, relying on bottled water donations to tide them over.

“These realities are far too common in rural Alaska. Communities that rely on barges and small planes for deliveries often face weather delays that leave store shelves empty and fuel tanks low. Fuel costs are already high and projected to go even higher with the spring deliveries – expect to see prices upwards of $15 per gallon. Families will struggle to heat their homes, travel safely, haul firewood, or hunt to feed their households, and many communities have suffered water system failure over the cold winter. So emergency relief for heating fuel, water, and firewood will be welcome news to these communities.

“Challenges in Chefornak are also intensifying as they grapple with erosion, permafrost loss, and failing infrastructure which not only destroy homes and other vital buildings but threaten the safety and livelihood of the community itself. Investments that help relocate at-risk homes, repair essential infrastructure, restore wetlands, and rebuild critical access points such barge landings are vital to keeping communities connected and safe.

“That is why it is so important that the BIA is delivering essential resources to Alaska Native villages in urgent need. These investments are an important step toward safeguarding community health and supporting Tribal leadership in their pursuit of long-term resilience. I appreciate Assistant Secretary Kirkland for traveling to Alaska, listening directly to communities, and helping provide emergency support while recognizing the urgent need for greater long-term stability,” said Senator Murkowski.

The 16 communities receving supplies are: Akiak, Ambler, Beaver, Buckland, Chefornak, Gambell, Goodnews Bay, Kiana, Kipnuk, Koyuk, Kongiganak, Kwigillingok, Newtok, Selawik, Shaktoolik and Shungnak. This funding will assist the village of Chefornak address threats of severe erosion, permafrost loss, and failing infrastructure by relocating at-risk homes, restore damaged wetlands, and reconstruct its barge landing. Chefornak is one of many Alaska Native villages facing these types of infrastructure and resilience needs.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs Tribal Community Resilience was funded at $34 million in FY25. Senator Murkowski is the Chairman of the Interior appropriations subcommittee and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. On May 5 and 6, Chairman Murkowski held a two-part field hearing in Alaska in which Assistant Secretary Kirkland participated and heard directly from Tribal leaders. Part one was held in Anchorage and titled, “Alaska Native Voices: A Roundtable with Kipnuk and Kwigillingok on Disaster Impacts, Recovery, and Resilience.” The second part is titled, “From Disaster to Resilience: Strengthening Tribal Communities through Federal Response, Mitigation and Relocation Programs.” Hearing will be followed by a Tribal Leader listening session.