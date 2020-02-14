Names of February 6th Yute Air Crash Victims Released

Alaska Native News on Feb 14, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers divulged on Thursday that the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage has revealed the identities of the passengers in the fatal Yute Air crash 12 miles southwest of Tuntutukliak that occurred on February 6th.

The flight, a Piper PA-32R Cherokee, had been traveling from Bethel to Kipnuk one hundred miles distant when it went down.

According to the SME report, the names of the victims that perished in the crash are:

Charlie Carl, 66 of Kipnuk

Donna Mesak, 42 of Anchorage

Carrie Peter, 45 of Kipnuk

Quintin Peter, 18 of Kipnuk

Tony Mathews, 34 of Anchorage (pilot)

The remains of the four passengers and pilot were retrieved on February 6th and 7th by troopers, Tuntutuliak volunteers, Bethel Fire Department personnel and members of the NTSB in -40 degree weather using extraction gear from the Bethel Fire Department.

Three of the victims in the fatal crash were from the community of Kipnuk, two of which, Carrie Peter and Quintin Peter, were mother and son. One passenger and the pilot resided in Anchorage.







Yute Air canceled all flights the day of the crash and for the next four days.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.