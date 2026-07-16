National Science Foundation funds UAF-led critical minerals coalition

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The Alaska project was selected as one of the new NSF Regional Innovation Engines. NSF selected 12 teams working across 20 states.

The NSF Critical Mineral Accelerator Engine in Alaska will receive $15 million during its first two years and could receive up to $160 million over 10 years.

It is led by Lee Ann Munk of the UAF Geophysical Institute. Munk is also a geosciences professor in the UAF College of Natural Science and Mathematics.

“Our NSF Engine is built on the simple but ambitious idea that Alaska can lead the nation not only with the abundance of its critical mineral resources,” Munk said, “but also in how we innovate, develop and deploy the technologies needed to produce them responsibly.”

“By bringing together researchers, Alaska Native organizations, industry, workforce partners, state and federal agencies, national laboratories and communities, we are creating an engine that accelerates discovery into action,” she said.

Alaska contains 56 of the 60 minerals that the U.S. Geological Survey considers essential to the nation’s economy and national security. Supplies of these minerals could be disrupted because the United States depends heavily on other countries for them.

Minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, germanium, gallium and rare earth elements are used in batteries, smartphones, computer chips, medical equipment, power grids, aircraft and defense technologies.

“NSF Engines investment in critical technologies and future industries will transform America’s innovation infrastructure for decades to come,” said Brian Stone, performing the duties of NSF director.

“The NSF Critical Mineral Accelerator Engine will strengthen workforce capacity and unlock new business and supply chain opportunities as it moves to unlock Alaska’s expansive critical mineral resources,” he said.

The Alaska engine will bring together advanced technologies for mining, processing and purification. It will also use artificial intelligence to help locate mineral deposits and study new biological methods for extracting minerals.

It will support industries such as manufacturing, materials development, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and energy technology. The engine will also expand workforce training and create paths to high-quality jobs, especially in remote Alaska communities.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy and the Alaska Legislature provided $500,000 in one-time funding. The funding depended on NSF selecting the Alaska project.

“Alaska doesn’t only have a tremendous abundance of natural resources, but we also have tremendously talented people working to develop breakthrough technologies to further unlock Alaska’s resource potential and reduce America’s dependence on China for mineral processing,” Dunleavy said. “This support from the National Science Foundation reflects Alaska’s central role in innovative and responsible resource development.”

Interim University of Alaska President Michelle Rizk said the engine shows what the university and its partners can accomplish by working together.

“This is more than an investment in critical minerals; it is an investment in Alaska’s people, our future and our ability to lead the nation in innovation,” she said. “Lee Ann, UAF, and others across the UA system have worked tirelessly for years on this project, and I am excited to see the discoveries, technology and advancements that come from this effort over the next decade.”

The Geophysical Institute provided important early funding to help develop the engine in 2024 and continues to support its goals.

Geophysical Institute Director Robert McCoy said the institute is well-positioned to help the nation.

“As a globally recognized leader in Arctic geosciences, our researchers have an extraordinary wealth of knowledge that can turn the goals of the new innovation engine into a reality,” he said. “We are also working with several other federal agencies to advance domestic critical minerals production.”

Lance Miller, vice president for natural resources at NANA Regional Corp., helped develop the NSF application. NANA is the Alaska Native regional corporation for Northwest Alaska.

“The goal of this NSF Engine, which brings together partners who are dedicated to innovation, workforce development and responsible resource development that creates lasting benefits for Alaskans, is something NANA is proud to help support,” Miller said.

Each of the 12 new NSF Engines must meet clear goals to receive funding after the first two years. Funding for the NSF program also depends on approval from Congress.

The first nine NSF Engines received funding in early 2024 and are beginning to show strong results. So far, $135 million in federal funding has attracted more than $2 billion in matching commitments from private companies, charitable organizations and state and local governments.

UAF