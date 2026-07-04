In Independence Eve Speech, Trump Warns of Communism Then Promotes One-Party Rule











“If we terminate the filibuster as we should do and immediately vote for the SAVE America Act then we will not lose an election for a hundred years,” the president said.



President Donald Trump spent his address to the United States the night before its 250th birthday fearmongering about the “communist menace” and suggesting that his Republican Party should govern the nation for a century.

“America will never be a communist country,” he said from Mount Rushmore, South Dakota Friday night. “We can only lose the midterms if we allow ourselves to lose the midterms, if we are foolish, stupid, and unwise. But if we terminate the filibuster as we should do and immediately vote for the SAVE America Act then we will not lose an election for a hundred years.”

His remarks clearly implied a false link between communism and the Democratic Party and promoted a bill that critics say will make it harder for millions of eligible voters to participate in elections. The SAVE America Act claims to address the documented non-problem of noncitizen voting by requiring voters to show documents such as passports and birth certificates, which can be expensive and difficult to obtain, especially for low-income voters. Such requirements would also impose added burdens on rural voters and married women who have changed their names.

Melanie D’Arrigo, executive director of the Campaign for New York Health, wrote on social media that with his remarks, Trump was “clearly defining the effects of voter suppression bills.”

“What message could be more unifying on the nation’s 250th birthday weekend than touting one-party rule?” writer Michael Freeman posted on social media.

California state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-11) wrote: “The thing about Trump is he tells us what he wants & what he intends to do. He wants to end democracy. Freeze MAGA in power forever. Have zero accountability to the people. Just seize power & keep it. We are so close to true authoritarianism. We must use every ounce of power & leverage we have to stop them.”

Before arguing for 100 years of Republican rule, Trump continued the exaggerated anti-communist rhetoric he has employed in the weeks since progressive and Democratic-Socialist candidates won a series of Democratic primary victories.

“There is now a resurgence of the communist menace in our land, including from newcomers to our country who embrace ideas totally opposed to our way of life and our great success,” Trump said on Friday. “These are not mere political disagreements like differences over taxes or regulations. Communism is a mortal threat to American liberty. It is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor, or even 9/11.”

In fact, the Democratic Socialists who won primary elections in New York City last month ran on a platform of affordable housing, Medicare for All, stronger unions, and an end to US military support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, policies backed by large numbers of ordinary Americans.

Trump doubled down on an opposition between communism and US values and also linked his anti-communist to his anti-immigrant stance, threatening to send communists into “exile.”

“You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both,” Trump said in a quote later posted from the White House X account.

Apparently, you can be a rapist and an alleged pedophile and become President. https://t.co/aYAMCJQOPO — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 4, 2026

“This July 4th, the Trump regime is pushing a new Red Scare. This is an actual White House post. The regime is pretending that communism is a serious threat to America,” Tom Joscelyn, who served as a senior professional staffer on the January 6 Committee, responded on social media.

MeidasNews editor in chief Ron Filipkowski argued that Trump was leaning on anti-communism to divert attention from his own disastrous policies.

“Trump fucks up the economy with his tariffs, raises gas prices for every American with his foolish war, piles on to the national debt with his budget & wasteful spending on vanity projects, covers up Epstein, makes billions for himself, then starts yelling about communism to distract,” he wrote on social media.

Journalist Mark Chadbourn agreed, writing on social media that the speech reflected Trump’s “new strategy.”

“Now he’s failed completely abroad, he’s looking to the Enemy Within to create new Hate Figures to unite his wavering followers,” Chadbourn said. “Can’t stop Iran’s threat so let’s have a 2026 Red Scare to turn neighbour against neighbour. A new HUAC on the way? Very dangerous.”

Trump’s July 3 remarks contrasted with those of New York Democratic Socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani earlier that day, who uplifted the country’s immigrant heritage, decried greed and racial supremacy, and argued that “time and again, including 250 years ago, those forces of division have been vanquished by the forces of progress.”

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