New Requirements for Halibut Charter Fishing in Alaska

If you’re going charter fishing in Alaska this year, you’ll need a charter halibut stamp if you plan on bringing halibut home. New Halibut Stamp Requirements Beginning in 2026, adult anglers fishing aboard a charter vessel need a charter halibut stamp for each day they intend to catch and retain halibut. This applies to fishing in International Pacific Halibut Commission regulatory areas 2C (Southeast Alaska) and 3A (Southcentral Alaska). If you are fishing without a guide, you do not need a halibut stamp. The stamps cost $20—your fishing guide will take care of this for you. All you have to do is let them know that you plan to keep any halibut you catch before you start fishing for the day. Some guides might bundle the price into the total cost of the trip, while others might charge separately for it. If you’re just planning to catch and release, you don’t need a stamp! Read more about how stamp fees will support the charter industry