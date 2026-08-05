NORAD and USNORTHCOM Host Senior Leaders to Shape Arctic Capability Defense

North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command Public Affairs

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) convened defense leaders on July 29, 2026, to finalize a strategic framework prioritizing binational Arctic military capabilities.

The Senior Leader Seminar, opened by NORAD Deputy Commander LGen Iain Huddleston, gathered 20 executive decision-makers from across the NORAD and USNORTHCOM enterprise at the command’s headquarters. Participants reviewed and prioritized capabilities framework established during the inaugural VISTA AURORA Tabletop Exercise held in May, translating those joint findings into strategic requirements.

This half-day workshop directly supports the USNORTHCOM Commander’s Unified Command Plan role as the Joint Force Arctic Advocate. By bridging operational capabilities with strategic decisions, the seminar established a standardized framework to assess, adapt, and advocate for critical future capabilities.

The resulting capability framework strengthens defense collaboration between the U.S. and Canada, ensuring both nations can decisively protect shared national interests in a rapidly changing Arctic environment.