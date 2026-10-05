Office of Special Prosecutions Completes Review of an Officer Involved Shooting











(Anchorage, AK) – On Sept. 29, 2026, The Office of Special Prosecutions completed its review of an officer involved shooting incident from July 7, 2026, involving Alaska State Troopers Sgt. Brent Hatch and Thomas Aquino in Fairbanks.

After a review of the evidence in the case and an analysis of the applicable law, the Office of Special Prosecutions determined it would not criminally charge Sgt. Hatch for the incident.

The review determined that there was insufficient evidence to disprove, beyond a reasonable doubt, Sgt. Hatch’s claim of self-defense.