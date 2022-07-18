One Dead and Two Injured in Early Morning Parks Highway Crash





Just minutes after midnight on Sunday morning troopers responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision on the Parks Highway in Wasilla.

Upon arrival at the scene of the crash, one person was found deceased and one driver suffering from serious injuries. That driver was airlifted to Anchorage for treatment of injuries. The third driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The investigations carried out at the crash site would find that a white sedan lost control while traveling southbound and had crashed into a maroon sedan traveling the same direction knocking it into the northbound lane and into the path of a white hatchback striking it head-on.

Traffic was diverted to a side road as the investigation was carried out and the crash area cleared.

The State Medical Examiner responded to the crash and took possession of the fatality.

AST is requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact AST dispatch at 352-5401.

The investigation is continuing.



