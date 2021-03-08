One Dead in Fairbanks Trooper/Officer-Involved Shooting Saturday Night







Fairbanks-based troopers revealed that troopers and Fairbanks Airport police shot and killed a suspect in a trooper/officer-involved shooting on Saturday night.

Troopers received a call reporting a disturbance at the La Quinta Inn in Fairbanks at 9:22 pm on Saturday night and responded to the scene. According to the report, the suspect was causing a disturbance with the staff.

Before troopers could make it to the scene, the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Jessie Peter of North Pole, took out a handgun, began brandishing it and firing it within the building. Then Peter left the building and began walking down Dale Road.

Responding troopers and airport police located Peter as he was walking on the road and issued commands which Peter ignored. Peter was reloading the handgun and when finished, pointed it at the officers. It was then that “Multiple law enforcement officers, including Alaska State Troopers and Fairbanks Airport Police, fired their service weapons,” according to the initial report.

Peter was declared deceased at the scene and his next of kin were notified.

The Alasjka Bureau of Investigation took over case responsibility and are conducting their investigation.

The officer’ identities will be released following the mandatory 72-hour waiting period as per trooper and airport police policy.





