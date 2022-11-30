One Missing, Presumed Dead in Randi Jo Sinking near Point Baker





Alaska Wildlife Troopers revealed Tuesday that they were notified early Monday afternoon that the F/V Randi Jo had run aground near Point Baker on Prince of Wales Island on Sunday afternoon.

According to the report there were two persons and a dog aboard the vessel at the time of the incident. Both persons and the dog were able to get into a skiff and make it to a small rock before both the skiff and boat were lost. At some point, one, identified as 27-year-old Arnie Dahl of Point Baker, attempted to swim to a nearby island on Sunday. He was not seen again.

The second person, a female, and the dog remained on the rock for over 24 hours before being rescued by a good samaritan vessel on Monday. She refused any medical evaluation, troopers said.

“The US Coast Guard and Wrangell Search and Rescue thoroughly searched the area for multiple hours for Dahl with no success,” according to the trooper dispatch.

Dahl’s next of kin have been notified.



