One of Two Victims Dies after Sunday Evening Thompson Street Shooting Incident







Anchorage police say that an investigation into a shooting incident that injured two men on the 4300-block of Thompson Street in Anchorage has been upgraded to a homicide investigation after one of the two victims died at the hospital on Sunday.

Police responded to the shooting location on Thompson Street at 6:49 pm on Sunday evening in reference to a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they would discover two victims suffering injuries. Both were rushed to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and one with less serious injuries that he is expected to recover from. The victim with the more serious injuries would later succumb to them at the hospital.

Police say they are still working on determining who, besides the two victims, were involved in the incident and say they have yet to make any arrests.

APD asks that “Anyone with information regarding this incident, to include surveillance footage of the area, is asked to call Police Dispatch at 3-1-1 (option #1).”