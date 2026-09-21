Palmer Jury Convicts Michael Melendez of Murder in the First Degree











(Palmer, AK) – Last week, a Palmer jury convicted Michael Melendez, age 36, of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree for causing the death of Jose Torres Ayala, then age 21, in 2023.

On Aug. 7, 2023, Jose Torres Ayala, a server at the 20320 Alaskan Grill at the McKinley Princess Lodge in Trapper Creek, sat down to eat breakfast in the dining room of the restaurant when Michael Melendez, a former employee at the 20320, confronted him in his booth and stabbed him approximately ten times. Evidence at trial showed that Michael Melendez entered through a back door of the kitchen, retrieved an eight-inch chef knife from a sink area, and followed Jose Torres Ayala from the kitchen to the dining room area. A witness in the dining room then observed Michael Melendez actively stabbing Torres Ayala repeatedly. Melendez left the restaurant through the front door and was subsequently detained by other staff members.

Torres Ayala had at least ten stab wounds to his head, arm, clavicle, and chest as well as severe defensive injuries to his hands. Despite life-saving efforts by guests and staff members of the McKinley Princess Lodge, EMS, and LifeMed, Torres Ayala succumbed to his injuries

The jury returned a verdict of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree for Torres Ayala’s death. Melendez faces a presumptive sentence of 30 to 99 years on Murder in the First Degree. Sentencing will occur on Jan. 15, 2027, at 8:30 am in front of Superior Court Judge John Cagle.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lindsey Burton and Lauren Taylor of the Palmer District Attorney’s Office with the assistance of paralegal Valerie Martinez. The case was investigated by Investigator Adam Hawkins of the Alaska Bureau of Investigation.