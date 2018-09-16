Pedestrian Dies in Collision with Vehicle on DeBarr on Saturday

Alaska Native News Sep 16, 2018.

An Anchorage pedestrian is dead in a fatal pedestrian/vehicle accident on Debarr Road and Bragaw on Saturday.

Police say that the pedestrian was in the center of the road running into and out of traffic, possibly panhandling when he was hit by a Chevy Astro van, the van had a green light and right of way at the time of the accident.

A Good Samaritan performed CPR on the man, whose name was not released, until the Anchorage Fire Department arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He would later die as a result of his injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and fully cooperated with investigating officers and has not been charged with any offense.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours as the accident was investigated.

Related Articles:

Wasilla Woman Dies in Vehicle/Pedestrian Accident Jonathan Blake Zollinger, age 19 of Eagle River, died in a four car collision on icy Glenn Highway on Tuesday. Image-Facebook profilesEagle River Teen Dies in Tuesday Glenn Highway Four Car Collision Bicyclist Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries at 3rd and Karluk Collision One Dies in Crash on Parks Highway in Houston Tuesday