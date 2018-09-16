Pedestrian Dies in Collision with Vehicle on DeBarr on Saturday

Alaska Native News Sep 16, 2018.

An Anchorage pedestrian is dead in a fatal pedestrian/vehicle accident on Debarr Road and Bragaw on Saturday.

Police say that the pedestrian was in the center of the road running into and out of traffic, possibly panhandling when he was hit by a Chevy Astro van, the van had a green light and right of way at the time of the accident.

A Good Samaritan performed CPR on the man, whose name was not released, until the Anchorage Fire Department arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He would later die as a result of his injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and fully cooperated with investigating officers and has not been charged with any offense.

The eastbound lanes were shut down for several hours as the accident was investigated.