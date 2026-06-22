Philippine national sentenced for stealing identities of U.S. citizens for impersonation on a cruise to Alaska







JUNEAU, Alaska – A Philippine national was sentenced last week to over four years in prison for stealing the identities of U.S. citizens and using one identity to impersonate a U.S. citizen to board a cruise destined for Alaska.

According to court documents, on May 11, 2025, Enrico Ronquillo, 38, represented that he was a U.S. citizen when he boarded a cruise ship in Seattle. Ronquillo used a U.S. citizen’s name, date of birth and address in his online passenger application for boarding the ship. Cruise ships traveling in international waters are required to maintain accurate passenger manifests for inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Ronquillo is not a U.S. citizen but is a lawful permanent resident.

On May 14, 2025, CBP officers boarded the cruise ship when it arrived in Juneau. A CBP officer searched Ronquillo’s backpack and found two birth certificates and a California driver’s license that appeared to be fraudulent. The fraudulent driver’s license and birth certificate contained the personally identifiable information (PII) of an identity theft victim known to investigators. The victim told investigators he lost his original driver’s license in 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ronquillo was also carrying a large amount of cash in his pockets and in his backpack. It was later determined that he fraudulently used yet another individual’s credit card information to obtain money while at the ship’s casino.

On June 10, 2025, Ronquillo was indicted by a federal grand jury. On Feb. 19, 2026, he pleaded guilty to one count of false impersonation of a U.S. citizen and one count of aggravated identity theft. In handing down the sentence, the Court also ordered Ronquillo to serve one year on supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence, and to pay over $25,000 in restitution. Ronquillo will be subject to deportation proceedings.

“Mr. Ronquillo knowingly used stolen identities and personal information of innocent U.S. citizens to gain passage on a cruise ship and enrich himself at its casino,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “My office remains committed to protecting U.S. citizens from those who exploit them for personal gain. Identity theft and impersonating a U.S. citizen carry real consequences, including time behind bars.”

“This fraudster stole the identity of a U.S. citizen and impersonated the victim while on board a cruise ship, where he then continued to commit financial fraud crimes on the high seas,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Zachary Pomerantz of the FBI Anchorage Field Office. “The FBI is committed to safeguarding Americans from fraud and identity theft schemes, and ensuring that these fraudsters cannot operate with impunity, no matter where they reside or where their crimes are committed.”

“This case highlights the vigilance and dedication of our CBP officers in protecting the integrity of our nation’s borders and travel systems. Identity theft and false impersonation threaten the security of our communities and the trust placed in our processes,” said David A. Salazar CBP Director of Field Operations in San Francisco. “CBP will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to detect, deter, and bring to justice those who attempt to exploit our systems. I commend our officers and all agencies involved for their outstanding work in this investigation.”

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, Juneau Resident Agency, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigated the case, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, Coast Guard Investigative Service, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, Transportation Security Administration Office of Law Enforcement, Federal Air Marshals Service and the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt prosecuted the case.