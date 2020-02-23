Pickup Collides with Semi Hauling Fuel Trailers on Parks Highway

Alaska Native News on Feb 22, 2020.

Alaska State Troopers report that the Friday night collision between a pickup truck and a semi hauling two fuel trailers on the Parks Highway near the Little shot intersection most likely factor was due to alcohol.

Fairbanks-based troopers responded to the location after receiving a report of the collision at 8:25 pm. Assisting in the response were the Chena Goldstream Fire Department, University Fire Department, Fairbanks Fire Department, Fairbanks North Star Borough HAZMAT Team, and the University of Alaska Fairbanks Police Department.

The initial investigation at the scene revealed that 33-year-old Boris Bashchuk had suffered injuries when he collided with the semi, he was transported to the Fairbanks Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The highway was closed down for approximately four hours while the scene was investigated and the two vehicles and the trailers were removed safely.

No reports were apparently made concerning any fuel spilled.