Planetarium construction begins, Murdock Trust joins project









The project, approved by the UA Board of Regents in February 2024, is primarily funded by a $7.4 million anonymous private donation. The planetarium will be located on the west side of the University of Alaska Museum of the North on UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ Campus in Fairbanks.

The 5,700-square-foot planetarium is scheduled to open in spring 2026. It will house an 11-meter dome, two projectors, four image-generation computers and theater-quality surround-sound audio with built-in lighting systems.

“A planetarium, despite its name, is really just a big dome theater,” said Patrick Druckenmiller, the museum’s director. “We’re looking forward to bringing in a variety of content programming that will feature a multitude of subjects, especially relating to Alaska and the Arctic.

Two additional donors have joined the project: The MJ Murdock Charitable Trust and longtime UAF donors Sarah and Cary Keller.

“The Murdock Trust has been honored to support the collaborative and innovative work of the Geophysical Institute and Museum of the North over the years,” said Elaine Charpentier Philippi, senior program officer for education and leadership development at the Murdock Trust.

The trust has pledged nearly $500,000 toward the planetarium’s projection and sound systems

“As the planetarium takes shape, we will be excited to see how these investments bring expanded capacity, increased visitor experience and deeper research in the natural sciences for the benefit of the visitors and researchers alike,” she said.

The Murdock Trust has been an incredible partner on the planetarium project, Druckenmiller said. “They recognized the power of philanthropy by the anonymous donor for this transformational project and saw that as a great opportunity to partner with us on this crucial component of the project.”

Their support of the project is invaluable and will help elevate the programming at the planetarium, added Geophysical Institute Director Robert McCoy.

“We are delighted to partner with the trust to purchase the latest systems so we can provide the public an exciting and highly enjoyable science experience,” he said.

Sarah and Cary Keller, inspired by the anonymous donors’ generosity and their shared enthusiasm for science, have committed $125,000 to fund the planetarium manager position.

Monetary and in-kind service donations, including those from the Kellers and contractors on the project, show the planetarium’s importance to the Fairbanks community, McCoy said.

About the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust

The MJ Murdock Charitable Trust, founded in 1975, provides grants to Pacific Northwest projects that focus on education, scientific research, arts and culture, health, and human services.

