Platner Says Collins Is ‘Lying Through Her Teeth’ in Her Latest Defense of Kavanaugh Vote







Republican Sen. Susan Collins falsely said the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was a 6-3 vote.



US Sen. Susan Collins on Monday faced backlash, including from the Democratic candidate trying to unseat her, for falsely stating that the Supreme Court ruling overturning the federal right to abortion was decided 6-3 and that Justice Brett Kavanaugh was not a pivotal vote.

In a newly aired Fox News interview, Collins (R-Maine) said she “disagreed with the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decision overturning Roe v. Wade, but the fact is, whether Justice Kavanaugh were confirmed or not, Roe v. Wade would have been overturned, given the 6-3 vote.” The vote to overturn Roe, ending the constitutional right to abortion, was in fact 5-4, with Kavanaugh joining the majority despite Collins’ repeated insistence during the judge’s Senate confirmation process that he would not support toppling critical precedents.

“Susan Collins is lying through her teeth,” Graham Platner, the Republican incumbent’s Democratic challenger, said in a statement. “Roe v. Wade was not overturned 6-3. That is a lie. It was 5-4. Brett Kavanaugh was the deciding vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, and Susan Collins was the deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court.”

“And let’s be very clear: Everyone knew that Brett Kavanaugh would overturn Roe,” Platner continued. “She can lie and say she was misled. She can claim she’s disappointed. But the reality is, she knew exactly why Donald Trump nominated Kavanaugh—and she voted to confirm him anyway.”

She’s lying. Roe was overturned 5-4. Kavanaugh was the deciding vote. Susan Collins is responsible. https://t.co/kV0viaPq9t — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) June 22, 2026

Collins said last week that she doesn’t regret voting to confirm Kavanaugh in 2018, despite the devastating impact of the high court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. A new analysis by the National Partnership for Women & Families found that “more than 47 million women of reproductive age live in states with clinic closures” or “states that have attacked access to medication abortion” in the aftermath of Dobbs.

Earlier on Monday, the Planned Parenthood Action Fund (PPAF) endorsed Platner’s campaign to deny Collins a sixth Senate term, noting that “in the four years since the Supreme Court ended the federal right to an abortion, the Trump administration and its backers in Congress and the states have repeatedly weaponized Dobbs and attacked reproductive healthcare.”

“President Trump and his allies are using every lever of power at their disposal to make it harder for people to get the care they need, including by attempting to permanently ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, PPAF’s president and CEO. “Mainers deserve a senator they can trust to have their backs at every turn. It is clear that is not Susan Collins.”

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