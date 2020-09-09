Anchorage Police Converge on Bootlegger’s Cove Searching for Fairbanks Felon

Alaska Native News on Sep 9, 2020.

A large contingent of Anchorage police converged on the Boot-Leggers Cove area and the downtown area surrounding it on Tuesday after receiving information that a suspect with several warrants who is considered dangerous was in the vicinity.

While there were no road closures as the search for 19-year-old Tyler Smith was carried out, APD did ask that the public avoid the area.

Despite the extensive search, APD did not locate the suspect who is described as 5’10” and around 185 pounds. Police say Smith was last seen wearing a gray hoodie/ with red and blue sleeves and blue jogging pants.

According to APD, Smith has several felony warrants that include charges of felony burglary, including armed burglary, and escape. All warrants were issued by Fairbanks agencies.

APD cautions, saying, “Do not approach or make contact with him. If you see him, call 9-1-1.”