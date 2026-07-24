Progressives Urge Senate to Reject Israel Military Integration in NDAA Passed by House











“We need to now fight to strip this amendment in the conference between the House and the Senate,” said Rep. Ro Khanna.

The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of a record $1.15 trillion military spending authorization bill containing a highly controversial provision to increase cooperation between the US and Israeli armed forces.

House lawmakers voted 219-206, almost entirely along party lines, to pass HR 8800, the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2027.

Republicans voted 213-1 in favor—with Rep. Thomas Massey of Kentucky casting the lone GOP “no”—while Democrats voted 205-5 against the measure. Democratic Reps. Don Davis (NC), Jared Golden (Maine), Adam Gray (Calif.), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Wash.) voted “yes.” Independent Rep. Kevin Kiley of California also voted in favor of the bill.

Massie and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) submitted an amendment to strip Section 219—which would integrate American and Israeli research and development—from the proposed NDAA.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday called the NDAA “an existential threat to American sovereignty and democracy.”

Massie said that “our founders would be appalled at what Congress is doing now.”

On Wednesday, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) described Section 219 as “an outrageous threat to our country’s security and autonomy.”

“Americans want no part in Netanyahu’s genocidal regime,” she added, referring to fugitive Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “Congress cannot continue to bankroll Israel’s campaign of terror. Voting NO.”

However, the House Rules Committee blocked debate on the proposal, which remains in the legislation.

“We need to now fight to strip this amendment in the conference between the House and the Senate,” Khanna said.

In addition to Section 219, another provision of the proposed NDAA, Section 622, also remains in the legislation. The measure would “expand and enhance intelligence sharing” with Israel, and limit restrictions on such cooperation.

As controversial as 219 is, the primary driver of Democratic opposition to the NDAA was Republican leadership’s use of a procedural rule to automatically merge the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act into the military spending package. The legislation—which has been strongly pushed by President Donald Trump—mandates proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. Democrats heavily opposed attaching a controversial voting measure to a must-pass national security bill.

An amendment that would have made Trump’s executive order banning transgender people from serving in the US military permanent was narrowly defeated as Republican Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.) and Mike Lawler (NY), along with GOP Delegates Kimberlyn Kay King-Hinds of the Northern Mariana Islands and James Moylan of Guam, broke ranks with their party and voted against it.

The proposed NDAA now goes to the Senate, where upper chamber lawmakers will consider their own version of the legislation.

“Americans are saying loudly and clearly: No more US military support for the extremist Netanyahu government,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said after the House vote. “That is why Congress must vote NO on the defense spending bill, which brings the US and Israeli militaries even closer together.”

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