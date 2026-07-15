Providing career preparation and professional development rooted in Alutiiq culture and values

The Associate of Arts (AA) in Alaska Native Studies provides students with a critical and dynamic perspective on Alaska Native cultures, histories, politics and organizations. This AA provides a valuable opportunity for students interested in exploring their options in higher education and/or employment with an Alaska Native organization.

Students can earn an Occupational Endorsement Certificate (OEC) in Alutiiq Language (also known as Sugpiaq) on their transcript through Kodiak College. The transcripted certificate is available to any student who receives grades of C or higher in the series of courses. Attainment of the OEC in Alutiiq Language will provide knowledge, resources and skills appropriate for a variety of entry-level jobs that use the Alutiiq language. Taken together, the courses introduce students to conversational speech and basic Alutiiq writing, reading and grammar, as well as contextual information about Alaskan language relationships, language endangerment and language revitalization. Students who earn this OEC will be able to certify a level of intermediate speech ability according to the American Council on the Teaching of Foreign Languages (ACTFL) scale through completion of an oral proficiency assessment. The style of Alutiiq taught in this program is Kodiak Island Alutiiq.

for more information on how we can help you reach your educational goals! Contact Libby Eufemio for more information on how we can help you reach your educational goals!

AKNS A101E & A240 offered Fall semesters

AKNS A102E & A114E offered Spring semesters,