Rangers respond to two search and rescue cases overnight







DENALI, Alaska — Denali National Park and Preserve mountaineering rangers responded to two separate climbing incidents on Mount McKinley Wednesday night.

In the first incident, two climbers were evacuated by helicopter from the mountain about 11 p.m. Additional details about that incident are not available at this time.

Park rangers received a second report around midnight that four climbers from a seven-member climbing team fell in the vicinity of Denali Pass at 18,200 feet during their climb. Three members of the climbing team returned to High Camp at 17,000 feet after attending to their fallen climbing partners.

Thursday, the National Park Service actively responded to the incident; weather conditions on the mountain soon improved enabling helicopter operations. The extent of injuries and the condition of the climbers remain unknown.

This remains an active incident. The National Park Service is focused on rescue operations and notification of family members. Additional details will be released when they are confirmed and appropriate to share.

nps.gov