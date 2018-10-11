RCC Lifts Injured Hiker from Spruce Creek Drainage Wednesday Night

Alaska Native News Oct 11, 2018.
Chopper from RCC. Image-ANG

Chopper from RCC. Image-ANG

An injured hunter was plucked from the Spruce Creek Drainage by an RCC helicopter late Wednesday evening after activating his locator device, troopers report.

At 9:11 pm on Wednesday, 33-year-old John Reid notified Alaska State Troopers in Seward to report that he had sustained leg injuries while out hunting south of Lowell point and was not able to walk. He informed AST that he was located at the 1400-foot level of the Spruce Creek Drainage.

In turn, troopers contacted the Rescue Coordination Center who dispatched a military helicopter to the location. Reid was located, picked up and transported to an Anchorage hospital for treatment of his injuries.

