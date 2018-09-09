RCC Rescues Two from Willow Plane Crash

Alaska Native News Sep 9, 2018.

A pilot and his trainer crashed west of the Willow Airport on Saturday and were rescued by the Rescue Coordination Center and taken to a local for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries troopers reported.

According to the report, 20-year-old Robin C Spaulding and 29-year-old John P Cabaud were practicing night flight operations when their aircraft crashed. Cabaud had been teaching night flight operations to Spaulding when the craft went down during a training maneuver at just before midnight.

AST, after receiving a report of the crash, in turn contacted RCC as the crash location was inaccessible from the ground. An RCC helicopter was launched and flew to the location where they lifted to two victims to medical facilities.







The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the incident and will conduct their investigation.