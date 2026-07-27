Repeat offender sentenced to 12 years for drug trafficking, money laundering crimes











ANCHORAGE, Alaska – An Anchorage woman was sentenced last Wednesday to 12 and a half years in prison for trafficking drugs and laundering tens of thousands of dollars in illegal drug proceeds.

According to court documents, Mao “Molly” Lee, 37, possessed methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and cocaine with the intent to distribute them into the community and laundered just under $100,000 in illegal drug proceeds, all as a repeat offender.

In 2014, Lee was convicted of federal drug trafficking crimes and sentenced to just over three years in prison. Upon her release from prison, Lee absconded from court mandated supervision, committed nearly a dozen supervision violations and committed additional federal drug trafficking crimes.

In February 2019, Lee was arrested at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport on new federal drug trafficking charges after she attempted to smuggle over 300 grams of methamphetamine and 18 grams of heroin to Kodiak. Lee was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the second offense but was granted compassionate release in 2023 to serve the remainder of her sentence on supervised release. Within three months of her release, she absconded from supervision, resumed drug trafficking and began laundering money.

During September to November 2024, Lee distributed drugs within Anchorage on multiple occasions. In total, Lee was responsible for trafficking over 75 grams of methamphetamine, over 25 grams of heroin, roughly six grams of fentanyl and under a gram of cocaine.

Between July 2023 and November 2024, Lee conspired with others to launder over $90,400 in drug proceeds through Cash App and attempted to launder nearly an additional $32,000 in drug proceeds.

On Aug. 21, 2025, Lee was indicted by a federal grand jury for the most recent offenses. On March 30, 2026, Lee pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute and one count of money laundering conspiracy. She also admitted to multiple supervised release violations from her previous federal conviction.

Lee’s two previous federal drug trafficking convictions defined her as a career offender, which warranted a sentencing enhancement. During sentencing, the Court also ordered Lee to serve eight years on supervised release following her release from prison and pay a $25,000 fine.

“Ms. Lee made a career out of drug trafficking, choosing a life of crime and dishonesty at every turn,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “We’ve seen the devastating effects drug trafficking has had on our communities and addressing this threat has been a priority for my office over the past year and a half. One by one, we will take down every drug trafficker that threatens the safety of our state.”

“This sentence sends a clear message that repeat drug traffickers who continue to poison our communities will be held accountable,” said Robert A. Saccone, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration Seattle Field Division. “Every seizure and every prosecution disrupt the supply chain that fuels addiction and overdose deaths. Through DEA’s Fentanyl Free America, we are working alongside our law enforcement partners to reduce the availability of illicit fentanyl, dismantle the criminal organizations responsible for its distribution, and save American lives.”

The DEA Seattle Field Division and Anchorage District Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Anchorage Field Office, IRS Criminal Investigation Anchorage Field Office, U.S. Marshals Service and Anchorage Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ainsley McNerney and Chris Schroeder prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.