Ten people charged in Alaska drug trafficking ring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska announced Tuesday that 10 people have been charged through three indictments in connection with a drug trafficking organization operating in Anchorage.

According to court documents, Rodney Godwin, 50, is allegedly the leader of a drug trafficking organization responsible for trafficking kilograms of controlled substances in Alaska. From April 2023 to May 2024, Godwin allegedly conspired with at least nine other people to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and other controlled substances in Alaska.

Court documents allege that members of the organization used firearms during and in relation to drug trafficking crimes. On Nov. 13, 2023, Jeremy Nichols, 40, allegedly possessed a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. On May 31, 2024, Reigna Archuleta, 39, also allegedly carried or used a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

According to a detention memo, Archuleta allegedly attempted to body smuggle roughly $21,000 in cash through the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport while traveling to Seattle with Godwin. The cash was seized at security.

Court documents also allege that Godwin and Miles Apatiki, 37, conspired to launder money as part of the enterprise.

In total, law enforcement has seized approximately 3.8 kilograms of fentanyl, 1.8 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.6 kilograms of cocaine, 1.3 kilograms of heroin and tens of kilograms of assorted other controlled substances allegedly connected to this drug trafficking organization.

Defendants in these cases include:

Rodney Godwin, of Anchorage, is charged with one count of continuing criminal enterprise, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, Godwin faces up to life in prison.

Calvin Oktollik, 37, of Anchorage, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. If convicted, Oktollik faces up to 20 years in prison.

Miles Apatiki, of Anchorage, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, Apatiki faces up to 20 years in prison.

possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of money laundering conspiracy. If convicted, Apatiki faces up to 20 years in prison. Jennifer Godwin, 40, of Anchorage, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. If convicted, Godwin faces up to 20 years in prison.

Andrew Akulaw, 41, of Anchorage, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Akulaw faces up to 20 years in prison.

Reigna Archuleta, of Anchorage, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, one count of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of carrying firearms during a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Archuleta faces up to 20 years in prison.

David Henry, 50, of Palmer, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Henry faces up to 20 years in prison.

Page Peak, 25, of Sterling, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Peak faces up to 20 years in prison.

Corabelle Bolden, 55, of Anchorage, is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Bolden faces up to 20 years in prison.

Jeremy Nichols, of Black Diamond, Washington, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of possession of a firearm during and in relations to a drug trafficking crime. If convicted, Nichols faces up to 20 years in prison.

The defendants were arrested and made their initial court appearances over the last five months before U.S. Magistrate Judges of the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska.

U.S. Attorney S. Lane Tucker of the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service Anchorage Domicile, is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cody Tirpak is prosecuting the case.

Case numbers:

United States v. Godwin et al.: 3:24-cr-00049

United States v. Nichols: 3:24-cr-00061

United States v. Bolden: 3:24-cr-00085

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

###