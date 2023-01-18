Rescue Small Business Relief Program Relaunches

New Round of Funding Available to Tribal Citizen-Owned Small Businesses

JUNEAU, AK (January 17, 2023) – The Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska (Tlingit & Haida) is pleased to announce the reopening of the Rescue Small Business Relief program to provide a new round of grants to tribal citizen-owned businesses.

The direct relief assistance is funded under the Tribe’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to support tribal citizen small business owners who have been affected by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All impacted tribal citizen small business owners, who are U.S. citizens, operate a business and reside in the United States, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000 in grant relief. The application period opens today and will close on December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM (AKST) or when 450 grants have been awarded. Funds must be expended in compliance with federal law and used by the applicant only to pay for business expenses such as product parts, supplies, COVID-19 mitigation, and/or inventory.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact small businesses. According to a study conducted by the Office of Advocacy, U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses declined heavily in the service sectors. (See Table 2).

“We see the continued effects through inflation, decrease in travel and decline in spending of disposable income in all industries that are prevalent in Alaska and throughout the country,” said President Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson. “Tlingit & Haida recognizes the need to continue support for our tribal citizen-owned small businesses as we all endure the ongoing effects and lag in recovery.”

Please note, this grant is taxable income and businesses are advised to contact their accountants or tax preparers on how this could affect their tax return. For more information on the Rescue Small Business Relief program, please call 907.463.7799 or email RescueSBG@ccthita-nsn.gov.

To learn more about the Rescue Small Business Relief program or to complete the application online, click the link below.

Apply Online



