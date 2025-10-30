Sanders Demands Trump ‘Obey the Law’ and Fund SNAP as GOP Rejects Standalone Bill





“Do not go down in history as the first president to manufacture a hunger crisis in the richest country on Earth,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders. “Release these funds.”



Senate Democrats on Wednesday accused the Republican Party of “weaponizing hunger” after Senate Majority Leader John Thune blocked an effort to pass a standalone bill to keep federal food assistance funded through November, and as the Trump administration showed no signs of listening to demands that officials release billions of dollars in emergency funding to keep 42 million people from going hungry.

With the government shutdown in its 30th day, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to lapse on Saturday unless lawmakers pass legislation to keep it funded.

Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) on Wednesday introduced legislation to direct the US Department of Agriculture to release about $5 billion in emergency funding for SNAP, which Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has claimed the USDA can only legally do in cases of disasters like hurricane and flooding—after the administration previously said the emergency funds could be used.

On the Senate floor, Thune (R-SD) suggested the only way to ensure SNAP benefits go out on November 1 is for Democrats to join the GOP in voting for the continuing resolution that they rejected at the end of September because it would allow the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies and raise healthcare premium prices for millions of people.

“This isn’t a political game,” said Thune on the Senate floor, attacking Democrats for voting against the government funding bill 13 times. “These are real peoples’ lives that we are talking about and you all have just figured out 29 days in that, ‘Oh there might be some consequences, that people are running out of money.”

Thune has also rejected a standalone SNAP funding bill proposed by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.)—who voted earlier this year for the largest SNAP cuts in history—saying the government should be reopened instead of lawmakers funding specific programs.

The GOP leader accused Democrats of picking “winners and losers” by pushing to fund SNAP as the shutdown continues, though Republicans have supported continuing to pay the military without reopening the government.

“The Trump administration has the authority and the funds to keep SNAP running during this shutdown,” Luján said in response to Thune’s comments. “Any failure to do so right now falls squarely on the Trump administration and Republicans.”

More than two dozen Democratic-led states have sued the USDA for withholding the contingency funds.

On Wednesday afternoon, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) were among several members of the Democratic caucus who held a press conference demanding that the White House release the emergency funding.

As they refuse to ensure SNAP recipients get their benefits after October 31, said Sanders, Republicans are also refusing to negotiate with Democrats on healthcare in order to get the 60 votes they need to pass the continuing resolution.

While rejecting talks over the ACA subsidies and Medicaid cuts they included in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act over the summer, said Sanders, President Donald Trump and the Republicans are “prepared to let millions and millions of children and their parents and grandparents go hungry, because he sees that maybe there is a political gain in that.”

“We are here today to send a very loud and clear message to President Trump,” he added. “Obey the law…Do not let children in America and their parents and grandparents go hungry. Do not go down in history as the first president to manufacture a hunger crisis in the richest country on Earth. Release these funds.”

On Thursday, organizers with the No Kings Alliance—the rapid response arm of the No Kings movement that held two nationwide protests against Trump’s agenda—said it would begin organizing mutual aid efforts across the country to help feed hungry families and urged people who are able to donate funds to their local food banks; support community shelters by contributing food, clothing, and other essentials; or host a local food or supply drive.

“Join us this weekend as we provide mutual aid and care to our neighbors hurt by the Republican government shutdown,” said organizers. “We’re showing up in solidarity, not just in protest, but in care.”

Sanders on Wednesday emphasized that several members of Thune’s caucus have signed on to support Hawley’s bill, while every Democrat is prepared to vote to keep SNAP funded.

“I say to Senator Thune, when you have 11 Republicans and every member of the Democratic caucus in support, that bill should get to the floor immediately,” said the senator. “No child in this country should be forced to go hungry,’”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.