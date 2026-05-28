Geophysical Institute, Poker Flat Research Range announce summer tours







The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is offering free public tours this summer to showcase some of its science facilities.

Two different guided tours are available. One consists of a visit to four sites in the Geophysical Institute home base in the Elvey Building on UAF’s Troth Yeddha’ Campus. The other is an outdoor walking tour at Poker Flat Research Range, located at Mile 30 Steese Highway.

Elvey Building tour

Visitors on the Elvey Building tour can learn about Alaska’s largest research institute, its history and future, and its seven research groups and over 20 facilities. Typical stops include the Alaska Satellite Facility, Alaska Earthquake Center, Wilson Alaska Technical Center, and the outdoor sounding rocket installation, where visitors can learn about Poker Flat Research Range. Visitors will also meet a graduate student researcher and have opportunities to ask questions.

The tour takes about 90 minutes and is offered Wednesdays from May 27 through Sept. 2. Tours begin at 1 p.m. in the Elvey Building entrance lobby on UAF’s West Ridge, 2156 N. Koyukuk Drive in Fairbanks. No registration is required, but please call in advance if you are bringing a large group.

More information is available on the Geophysical Institute’s summer tours Facebook event or the visitor information website.

See the rocket range

Visitors are welcome to join guided walking tours of Poker Flat Research Range to learn about the science that happens at the range and to see some of the facilities, including the blockhouse complex and launch pads. Tours start at the Range Administration Center at 2 p.m. on scheduled Thursdays and last about two hours. The gate at Mile 30 Steese Highway opens about 1:30 p.m.

2026 Poker Flat tour dates include: June 4 and 18, July 9 and 25, and Aug. 6 and 20. Dates in June may be adjusted due to possible research projects, and other dates may be contingent on weather and wildfire smoke, so visitors should check the Poker Flat Facebook page or call 907-455-2110 for any updates before traveling to the range.

Tickets or reservations are not required. Comfortable walking shoes, insect repellent and dressing for the weather are strongly recommended. The ideal age range for tours is 12 years and older, and minors must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Visit https://www.pfrr.alaska.edu/ for more information.

Summer lecture series

In partnership with Explore Fairbanks, the Geophysical Institute will also offer a Science for Alaska Summer Series at the Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center. Information is available on the Science for Alaska website for the four lecture dates beginning June 13. Topics include the 2025 Tracy Arm landslide, an overview of UAF’s High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program facility in Gakona, Alaska’s recent extreme winter in the context of climate change, and rocket launches at Poker Flat Research Range.

For more information on tours or the Science for Alaska Summer Series, contact the Geophysical Institute Public Information Office at 907-474-5229 or uaf-gi-public-info@alaska.edu.