SB 9, Allowing the Use of “Baby Boxes,” Passes the Legislature







JUNEAU – Monday evening SB 9 by Senator Robb Myers (R – North Pole) passed the House in a vote of 35 to 5.

SB 9 authorizes the use of infant safety devices, also referred to as “baby boxes,” at designated locations within the state.

In the past decade and a half, two abandoned babies have tragically died in Alaska. Baby boxes allow parents to anonymously and safely surrender an infant 21 days or younger. The infant safety devices will be equipped with 24-hour video surveillance, are climate controlled, and will be located at designated facilities. Designated facilities include hospitals, fire and police stations, birth centers, rural health clinics, or a state trooper post.

“Safe surrender laws are a tool to help save lives,” Senate Minority Whip, Robb Myers, said. “SB 9 puts another tool in the kit to help parents in crisis and keep babies in safe environments instead of the side of the road.”

Representative Frank Tomaszewski (R – Fairbanks) carried the bill in the House.

“Safe surrender laws are all about love, safety, and protecting lives,” Representative Tomaszewski said. “SB 9/HB 64 is compassionate legislation that ensures every infant is kept safe and every mother in crisis has a secure, judgment-free option. If this bill provides comfort and safety to even one mother and her baby, then every ounce of effort to pass it was worth it.”

The Senate Republican Caucus is proud to work with our Minority Whip and the Executive Branch. We encourage Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska) to allow Alaska to join 22 other states that utilize of infant safety devices.

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