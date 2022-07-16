Search for Missing Grandmother Continues along Stampede Trail





Alaska State Troopers have released new information in the search for missing person, Mary Wilson, who went missing earlier this week on the Stampede Trail near Healy.

Village Public Safety Officer’s, members of Solstice Search Dogs, Mat-Su Search & Rescue, Alaska Wilderness Search & Rescue, Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, AST Helo 2, and volunteers have taken up the search for the missing grandmother after troopers discovered her absence when her grandchild was found alone, locked in her vehicle.

According to AST, items they believe to be Wilson’s was located along the trail at mile 7.8, approximately one mile from he vehicle was found. Evidence at the scene leads investigators to believe that after getting her vehicle stuck along the trail, she set out along the trail, but left in the opposite direction than the one that would have led her to the Parks Highway.

Wilson’s grandchild was located in a locked vehicle at mile 6.8 of the trail on Friday. That was when the search for Wilson began. The child was transported to Healy then on to the Office of Children’s Services in Anchorage.

Troopers ask that persons wishing to help in the search to check in at the Stampede Trail staging area in Healy and advise that participants should anticipate poor weather and insects.

AST says “If anyone has knowledge about the location of Mary Wilson, call the Alaska State Troopers in Fairbanks at: (907) 451-5100 or you can submit a tip anonymously through the AKTips smartphone app or online at www.dps.alaska.gov/tips.”



