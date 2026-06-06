SEARHC’s New Canoe Wrap Tells the Story of Native Resilience







As the community prepares for the powerful Journey to Celebration, one canoe will be making the voyage with a visually captivating timeline of Tlingit history and collective wellness on its hull.

The SouthEast Alaska Regional Health Consortium (SEARHC) is debuting a new look for its 2026 journey. Titled Ancestral Echoes, the piece was designed by renowned Tlingit artist Weidaaka Yoodooha (Bill Pfeifer Jr.) of the Chookaneidí clan. In an innovative fusion of heritage and technology, Bill’s formline art is being applied to the canoe using cutting-edge vehicle-wrapping technology.

What makes Ancestral Echoes so unique is how it physically maps the journey of Tlingit identity through time, using three distinct monochromatic sections on the boat:

The Stern (Red): Honors the “Golden Period” and the authority of the past masters who originally steered the culture.

The Mid-Section (Teal): Recognizes the “Quiet Period” of colonial suppression. Here, crashing waves and ancestral spirit faces symbolize how people bent and flowed with history’s currents to survive. It integrates both the Eagle and Raven moieties to represent the entire tribal community.

The Bow (Black): Celebrates the driving generation of modern apprentices moving out of the waves and actively reclaiming their culture today.

By pairing traditional symbolism with modern wrap techniques, the canoe itself becomes a metaphor for the living culture it represents: bridging generations, healing from the past and moving forward in strength toward Celebration.