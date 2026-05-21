HB 96, Strengthening Senior Care Infrastructure, Passes the Legislature







JUNEAU – Monday the Senate passed House Bill 96 by Representative Mike Prax (R – North Pole), creating a Home Care Employment Standards Advisory Board, in a vote of 19 to 1.

The bill creates the foundation for strong senior care infrastructure within our state by expanding access to affordable home and community-based care, establishing an advisory board that will develop policy recommendations for senior care improvement, and requiring agencies that provide personal care to allocate a certain percentage of funding to Personal Care Assistants.

Seniors are the fastest growing demographic in the state of Alaska, with an expected 500% increase by 2050. This rapid growth will likely create a large demand for senior care, and according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, care services will be one of the fastest growing occupations in the state.

“This legislation saves taxpayer dollars by getting the best bang for our buck,” Representative Prax said. “In-home care through personal care services is roughly a third of the cost as care provided in pioneer homes or nursing facilities. By increasing pay for these workers, we can attract more people into this critical field, expand access to in-home care, and reduce demand on higher-cost state-supported facilities.”

The companion bill in the Senate was carried by Senator Rob Yundt (R – Wasilla).

“For the past 6 years while serving as an elected official, supporting our seniors has been a top priority,” Senator Yundt said. The Labor and Commerce Committee member continued, “Our seniors have dedicated their lives to building their families, communities, and our great state. I am proud to support legislation that pays the favor forward and ensures our parents and grandparents can live their golden years with peace and dignity.”

HB 96 will now be transmitted to Governor Mike Dunleavy (R – Alaska). Representative Prax and Senator Yundt look forward to cooperating with the Executive Branch to ensure Alaska’s seniors live this unique chapter of life with enjoyment, care, and respect.

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