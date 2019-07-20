Senate Democratic Leader Praises Unanimous Passage of Capital Budget

- Home
JUNEAU – Today, the Alaska State Senate passed a Capital Budget unanimously for the second time this year. The Capital Budget, Senate Bill 2002, now heads over to the House of Representatives for consideration. The capital budget is vastly similar to the bare bones version that passed June 13, 2019, which was vetoed by Governor Dunleavy on July 11, 2019.
Following today’s vote, Senate Democratic Leader Tom Begich (D-Anchorage) issued the following statement:
“I am pleased that we were able to come together as a body and pass this bill that includes fixes identified by the Governor, meets the needs identified by so many Alaskans over the last few weeks, and which brings hope and opportunities to Alaskans. By passing the reverse sweep, we are ensuring that young Alaskans have educational opportunities, rural Alaskans have lower energy costs, and occupational licensees are not burdened by unnecessary increased fees. This is one step in the right direction to put Alaska back on a path to prosperity.”