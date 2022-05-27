Senator Lora Reinbold Will Not Seek Reelection





Eagle River- Wednesday, Senator Lora Reinbold, (R-Eagle River) announced she will not be seeking re-election to the Alaska Senate. She will focus on completing unfinished state business.

“I feel honored to have the opportunity to serve Alaskans in the Legislature for ten years,” said Senator Reinbold. “I dedicated my service in the House of Representatives and Senate to fighting for Alaskans’ Constitutional, parental and medical rights. I am grateful for my constituents’ support. They are the reason that I remain steadfast in my commitment to championing reduced budgets and a full permanent fund dividend. I remain committed to the Republican values that guided my service in the Legislature and upholding my sacred oath to the Alaska Constitution.”

Reflecting on her service to Alaska, Senator Reinbold is grateful for a long list of success: getting an anti-common core provision into state statute; key sponsor for HB 140, the Regulation Impact Transparency Act; passing SB 156, the COVID-19 Vaccine Bill of Rights in the Senate with strong bi-partisan support; numerous capital projects that benefitted Alaskans throughout the state; and the successful repeal of SB 91, which repealed the soft on crime law.

“I am grateful for the support of thousands of Alaskans during the decade I served in the Legislature,” said Senator Reinbold. “During my time in public service, I received positive emails, social media posts, prayers, and flowers from those I served. Their outpouring of encouragement gave me the strength to continue to fight for Alaskans’ Constitutional rights. It is an honor and a privilege to serve my constituents and work for a better future for all of Alaska. I look forward to seeing Alaskans at Patriotic Rallies, on the trails, fishing and across the state in the days ahead.”

Alaskans can continue to follow Senator Reinbold on www.empoweringalaskans.com, Constitutional Freedom Fighters on Facebook and her social media sites.

