Senator Stedman Thanks U.S. Coast Guard for 230 Years of Service

JUNEAU – On Tuesday, Senator Bert Stedman, R-Sitka, congratulated the U.S. Coast Guard for its 230th year anniversary.
“I want to thank the brave men and women who protect my district and our state from danger and help protect our citizens, their property and the environment we live in,” Sen. Stedman said. “On behalf of our communities, I would like to honor USCG District 17, that is always there to help and protect Alaskans when they call for help in distress.”
The 17th District serves all of Alaska and encompasses over 47,300 miles of shoreline throughout the state and the Arctic.
“I commend the USCG members especially for their vigilance among our communities to help keep people safe and healthy and reduce the spread of COVID-19,” Sen. Stedman said. “These essential men and women have been working hard throughout the pandemic to keep our safety standards and laws upheld and protect and rescue Alaskans.”
Throughout the pandemic, District 17 has adapted and maintained operational readiness to continue missions and response.
“The Coast Guard pushes the limit in responding to maritime incidents and we are thankful that they are always at the ready to respond to emergencies,” Sen. Stedman said.
During an average month, the District 17 Coast Guard saves 22 lives, assists 53 people, reports and investigates 25 marine causalities, performs 143 commercial fishing vessel safety exams, saves over $1.65 million in property and performs 95 marine inspections. They have been serving the Last Frontier since 1867.