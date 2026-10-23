Share your community’s research priorities











We want to hear from you.

Alaska Sea Grant invites partners to share research topics and questions that matter to them.

Why?

Alaska Sea Grant supports applied research to enhance the sustainable use and conservation of Alaska’s marine, coastal, and watershed resources. We want to make sure that the research we do is useful for Alaskans across the state, so we’re reaching out broadly to find out about people’s research needs. We’ll share suggestions we receive with researchers applying for our next round of funding, and will also share them with other funding organizations.

When?

Submissions received by November 15 will inform the upcoming research request.

Who can submit ideas?

Anyone based in Alaska is welcome to submit, including community-based organizations, local governments, Tribal organizations, businesses, industry representatives, and individuals.

Alignment with Alaska Sea Grant’s mission

To be considered for inclusion, priorities must align with Alaska Sea Grant’s mission to enhance the sustainable use and conservation of Alaska’s marine, coastal, and watershed resources. Consistent with the National Sea Grant Competitive Research Allocation Policy, proposed topics must be appropriate for research that addresses needs through creation of new scientific knowledge. These research grants are not intended to support community planning, marine debris cleanup, training, or other activities that are not associated with a research project.

What information will you be asked to provide?

Please provide the following:

Point of contact name and contact information.

Organization, community group, or entity you represent, if applicable.

Description of the research need, questions, or challenge faced in your community (2,000 character max).

Your preferred communication method if a researcher contacts you: email, phone, or other (describe).

Please submit your research priorities via the Google Form by November 15, 2026.

Next steps

Alaska Sea Grant will review submissions and disseminate those that fall within our mission alongside our call for research proposals. Researchers may connect with the point of contact to discuss the issue and possibly work together on a proposal.

By sharing your priorities alongside our call for research proposals, Alaska Sea Grant aims to help connect researchers and communities around locally relevant research needs. Inclusion of a priority does not guarantee that a researcher will contact you or that a project will be funded, as available funding is limited.

For questions or additional information, please contact Alaska Sea Grant Associate Director Molly Cain at mrcain@alaska.edu.