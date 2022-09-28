Soldotna Area Man’s Remains Pulled from Browns Lake Tuesday





Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna responded to Browns Lake near Sterling on Tuesday afternoon after being notified that there was a body floating in the lake, troopers reported on Wednesday.

Troopers arrived at the lake with the assistance of Alaska State Park Rangers and retrieved the remains from the lake. Troopers were able to identify the remains as those of 47-year-old Kenneth Rudolph.

Rudolph lived in the Browns Lake area and was last seen on Sunday evening troopers said in their investigation. AST is investigating the circumstances of Rudolph’s death but say that there are no indications of foul play at this time.

Rudolph’s remains were turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.

His next of kin were notified of his death.



