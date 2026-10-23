South African National Convicted of Unlawfully Obtaining U.S. Citizenship

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According to court documents, between June and September 2019, Brian Steven Smith applied for and obtained naturalization by making false statements in connection with his application for U.S. citizenship in violation of 18 U.S.C. §1425(a) and (b).

Smith falsely responded under oath to questions asking if he had been involved in torturing, killing, badly hurting, or sexually assaulting someone, and if he had ever committed, assisted in committing, or attempted to commit a crime he was not arrested for in the course of his naturalization proceedings. Smith responded “No” to these questions. At the time of his application, Smith had committed related crimes, including but not limited to two murders that involved torture and sexual assaults. Smith was convicted of both murders in February 2024 in the Superior Court for the State of Alaska.

Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on February 18, 2027, before U.S. District Judge Aaron Christian Peterson. He faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years’ imprisonment and denaturalization following sentencing.

“Brian Smith tortured and murdered two vulnerable Alaska Native women before and during his naturalization to become a United States citizen,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “We will utilize any available federal charge to achieve full justice for the victims on such heinous crimes and ensure that despicable criminals never have the privilege of calling themselves U.S. citizens.”

This matter was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI Anchorage Field Office, and the Defense Criminal Investigative Service (DCIS). The U.S. Attorney’s Office wishes to thank Heather Nobrega and Brittany Dunlop at the State of Alaska Department of Law for their work in securing Mr. Smith’s conviction in the underlying state matter and their assistance in this prosecution. The U.S. Attorney’s Office commends Anchorage Police Department Detective Brendan Lee for his tireless pursuit of justice on behalf of Mr. Smith’s victims.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Alexander and Jordyn Caldwell are prosecuting the case.

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