Statement by Retiree Leader Richard Fiesta on the 2.8% COLA Increase for Social Security Beneficiaries





The following statement was issued by Richard Fiesta, Executive Director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, regarding the announcement that there will be a 2.8% cost-of-living (COLA) benefit increase for millions of Social Security beneficiaries, disabled veterans and federal retirees next year:

“The 74.5 million Americans who rely on Social Security welcome any increase in their monthly benefits. But let’s be clear, millions of older Americans will still struggle to afford housing, food, utilities, and prescription drugs.

“The average retired worker will see about $52 more per month next year. Yet nearly half of that increase will be wiped out by the higher Medicare Part B premium, which is projected to rise to $206 a month in January. That’s $31 more than in 2025, and would be the first time the premium has exceeded $200.

“Strengthening and expanding Social Security must be a national priority. If billionaires and the wealthiest 1 percent pay their fair share, we can boost benefits for everyone and guarantee the program’s solvency for future generations.

“Instead of working to protect Social Security, too many members of Congress and Trump Administration officials are pushing to raise the retirement age, cut benefits, and even privatize the program. Older Americans have earned these benefits through a lifetime of work; they should not have to fight to keep them.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.