Sullivan Applauds Extension of Secure Rural Schools Program







WASHINGTON—U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) praised the House of Representatives’ vote to reauthorize the U.S. Forest Service’s Secure Rural Schools and Self-Determination Program (SRS) through 2026. This vote comes days after Sullivan and his Senate colleagues sent a letter to House leadership, calling for its passage. The SRS program lapsed at the end of 2023, substantially reducing payments to communities in Alaska that are surrounded by National Forests. The Secure Rural Schools Reauthorization Act of 2025, cosponsored by Sullivan, would reauthorize the SRS program and provide retroactive payments for 2024 and 2025. It was passed unanimously by the Senate earlier this year. The bill now heads to the President to be signed into law.

“The Secure Rural Schools program is a vital source of support for many Alaskan communities surrounded by National Forests, like those in the Chugach and Tongass,” said Sen. Sullivan. “I’ve long supported efforts to sustain and strengthen this program. Earlier this year, we passed the budget reconciliation bill which mandated an increase in timber harvests and long-term contracts in National Forests—including the Tongass National Forest—strengthening the long-term sustainability of this program and ensuring our communities have the certainty and support they rely on. I want to thank my Senate and House colleagues for coming together in a bipartisan manner to reauthorize SRS and ensure we continue to deliver for Alaska.”

SRS was enacted in 2000 in response to declining timber sales to financially assist communities surrounded by public, tax-exempt forest lands. The Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management administer the funds. The funding allocations are based on a formula that considers economic activity, timber harvest levels and other considerations that vary from community to community. SRS payments are critical to maintaining education programs and essential services for many rural areas, especially in Alaska.

